Edoardo Motta News: Logs three-save clean sheet

Motta registered three saves and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 1-0 win over AC Milan. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 70th minute.

In just his second appearance of the season, Motta logged his first clean sheet against one of the Serie A's top teams. For both of the games, he logged three saves, which he has six of this season. Motta will aim to establish a streak of positive momentum by excelling next Sunday at Bologna.