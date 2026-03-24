Edoardo Motta News: Secures clean sheet

Motta recorded three saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 2-0 victory versus Bologna.

Motta made three saves, including a penalty stop against Riccardo Orsolini, in Sunday's 2-0 win over Bologna, extending his run to two straight matches without conceding. The goalkeeper has started the last three matches due to Ivan Provedel's injury and is in strong form, recording nine saves, conceding one goal and keeping two clean sheets during that span. He will look to maintain that momentum against Parma after the international break.