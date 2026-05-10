Edoardo Motta News: Two saves in loss

Motta registered two saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-0 defeat to Inter Milan.

Motta made two saves in Saturday's 3-0 home defeat to the newly crowned Serie A champions, beaten by Lautaro Martinez and Petar Sucic in the first half before Henrikh Mkhitaryan added a late third. The young Italian goalkeeper faced a significant challenge in the first half as his side's backline struggled to contain his opponents' runs in behind, and was further exposed when Alessio Romagnoli was sent off in the second half, leaving ten men to defend. Motta has made 23 saves, conceded 10 goals and recorded three clean sheets in nine Serie A appearances this season. He will look to bounce back in the next league match against AS Roma.