Edoardo Pieragnolo Injury: Not yet cleared to return
Pieragnolo (knee) is still in his rehab protocol after last October's ACL tear.
Pieragnolo has been working on his recovery and practicing on the side during the summer, without starring in the friendlies or in the first official game in the Coppa Italia. He's considered week-to-week, and he might not stay at the club. Josh Doig and Rafael Obrador will handle the left-back position.
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