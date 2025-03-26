Edon Zhegrova Injury: Could be back for the Derby

Zhegrova (groin) could be back for the North Derby against Lens on Sunday, according to the league.

Zhegrova has been sidelined since mid-December due to a groin injury that required surgery, but he has returned to team training during the international break, suggesting he could be available for the North Derby against long-time rival Lens. However, it is unlikely that he will be rushed back into the starting XI. He is expected to build his fitness off the bench in the upcoming games before regaining his starting role on the right wing.