Edon Zhegrova Injury: Late call against Lyon

Zhegrova (groin) has resumed team training and will be a late call for Saturday's match against Lyon, coach Bruno Genesio said in a press conference.

Zhegrova has been training with the team for a few weeks and could return soon. He is not yet at full fitness but is progressing well and will be assessed after the final training session to determine his availability for Saturday's match against Lyon. He will likely build his fitness off the bench in upcoming games before reclaiming his starting role on the right wing.