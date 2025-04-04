Edon Zhegrova Injury: Not in squad list
Zhegrova (groin) was a late call after resuming team training this week but isn't in the squad for Saturday's game against Lyon.
Zhegrova resumed team training but will not return for Saturday's game as it may be too soon for him. His next opportunity to return to the squad will be next Saturday against Toulouse. He will likely build his fitness off the bench in upcoming games before reclaiming his starting role on the right wing.
