Edon Zhegrova Injury: Remains out
Zhegrova (groin) remains out for the time being, coach Bruno Genesio said in the press conference.
Zhegrova is still not feeling at 100 percent and remains out for the time being. There is growing doubt about whether he will play again for Lille before the end of the season since he has reportedly asked to leave the club and a setback from his injury would not help the club's chances of selling him in the summer.
