Edon Zhegrova Injury: Still not feeling fully fit

Zhegrova (groin) participated in Wednesday's training but is still not feeling 100 percent, coach Bruno Genesio said in his press conference. "He had a session on Wednesday, but he doesn't feel 100% enough to continue the sessions, first, and then to compete in a Ligue 1 match. I hope he will be back before the end of the season."

Zhegrova remains out of the match squad as he is still not fully fit to handle consecutive training sessions. His coach hopes to have him back before the end of the season, noting his importance to the squad. Some reports indicate the winger does not want to rush his return, having expressed a desire to leave the club this summer and likely aiming to avoid any setbacks before then.