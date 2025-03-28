Edon Zhegrova Injury: Still too short

Zhegrova (groin) has been training with the team all week, but the derby against Lens on Sunday is too soon for him, coach Bruno Genesio confirmed in a press conference, according to Le Petit Lillois.

Zhegrova has been training well with the team this week and is expected to be available next week for the clash against Lyon. However, the derby against Lens on Sunday is too soon for him. He will likely build his fitness off the bench in upcoming games before regaining his starting role on the right wing.