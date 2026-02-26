Edon Zhegrova News: Misses key chance against Galatasaray

Zhegrova had a secondary assist and recorded two shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in 53 minutes in Wednesday's 3-2 victory versus Galatasaray.

Zhegrova resurfaced after three matches and was active in the second half and in extra time, but he squandered a clear-cut scoring opportunity from the middle of the box, sending it just wide, when the result was three-nil, and Galatasaray eventually hit the net twice. He'll likely continue to operate off the bench behind Francisco Conceicao. He has sent in at least one cross in his last five outings, piling up 16 deliveries (five accurate) and adding seven shots (three on target), seven chances created and four corners.