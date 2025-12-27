Zhegrova wasn't directly involved in the two Juventus goals but was instrumental in the win, wreaking havoc on the wing since coming on and pacing his team in shots, along with Kenan Yildiz, and deliveries, although he lacked touch. He has started once but isn't yet fit enough to shoulder big minutes. The coach will lean on him more if Francisco Conceicao (thigh) misses another game. He has launched one or more crosses in his last four displays, racking up 12 (three accurate) and adding six shots (three on target), three key passes and seven corners.