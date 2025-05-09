Edson Alvarez Injury: Back available
Alvarez is back available, according to manager Graham Potter. "[Edson] Álvarez is back after an issue with his back, but otherwise there's no news."
Alvarez is fit, though with an uncertain future at the club it's not clear if he will play during the final matches of the Premier League. He's not played in the last four matches and hasn't been frequently mentioned in Potter's press conferences while recovering from a back injury.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now