Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Edson Alvarez headshot

Edson Alvarez Injury: Back available

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2025

Alvarez is back available, according to manager Graham Potter. "[Edson] Álvarez is back after an issue with his back, but otherwise there's no news."

Alvarez is fit, though with an uncertain future at the club it's not clear if he will play during the final matches of the Premier League. He's not played in the last four matches and hasn't been frequently mentioned in Potter's press conferences while recovering from a back injury.

Edson Alvarez
West Ham United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now