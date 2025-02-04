Edson Alvarez Injury: Misses out Monday

Alvarez was out of Monday's 2-1 loss to Chelsea due to an apparent injury.

Alvarez is on the sidelines for the time being, with the midfielder suffering an injury ahead of Monday's match. Early reports appear to date to a muscle injury but that is yet to be confirmed, with the club giving little on the situation. He will hope this is only a minor absence, as he is a regular starter, starting in 15 of his 20 appearances this season.