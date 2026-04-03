Edson Alvarez Injury: Progressing well in recovery

Alvarez shared pictures of him on the training pitch after making progress in his rehabilitation from the ankle surgery he underwent in February.

Alvarez remains in a race against time as he works to regain fitness ahead of this summer's World Cup. The holding midfielder has been inactive since Feb. 2 after seeing sporadic playing time during his loan period at Fenerbahce. He'll likely play a big role for Mexico if he's in optimal shape for the international competition, but Erik Lira will continue to get the nod until that happens.