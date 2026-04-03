Edson Alvarez headshot

Edson Alvarez Injury: Progressing well in recovery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 3, 2026 at 6:33pm

Alvarez shared pictures of him on the training pitch after making progress in his rehabilitation from the ankle surgery he underwent in February.

Alvarez remains in a race against time as he works to regain fitness ahead of this summer's World Cup. The holding midfielder has been inactive since Feb. 2 after seeing sporadic playing time during his loan period at Fenerbahce. He'll likely play a big role for Mexico if he's in optimal shape for the international competition, but Erik Lira will continue to get the nod until that happens.

Edson Alvarez
Fenerbahce
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Edson Alvarez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Edson Alvarez See More
Fantasy Premier League Tips: Rankings for Gameweeks 1-5
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Tips: Rankings for Gameweeks 1-5
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
285 days ago
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
356 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
357 days ago
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 32
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 32
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
363 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 32
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 32
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
364 days ago