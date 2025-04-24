Edson Alvarez Injury: Suffers back injury

Alvarez is out for Saturday's match against Brighton due to a back injury, according to manager Graham Potter. "Edson is still out with a back problem. He's just going to probably miss the game. [We're] hopeful [for] next week."

Alvarez is going to be sidelined for Saturday's contest, as the midfielder is once again dealing with a back injury after also missing out last week. This is a tough loss for the club, as he is a useful option in the middle of the pitch, with Carlos Soler and James Ward-Prowse likely to take over the role at defensive midfielder with Alvarez out. He is hopeful for a return next week when facing Tottenham on May 4.