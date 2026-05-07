Edson Alvarez headshot

Edson Alvarez News: Appears in Super Lig game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

Alvarez (ankle) returned to action as a substitute during a Turkish league win over Basaksehir on May 2.

Alvarez has overcome his ankle problem after undergoing surgery in February, but he has seen only 80 minutes of play across all competitions in 2026 and will need to gradually work on his match sharpness in the weeks leading up to the World Cup. When fully fit, Alvarez is expected to lead and anchor the Mexican national team's midfield, though Erik Lira could get the nod while the Fenerbahce man regains form.

Edson Alvarez
Fenerbahce
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