Edson Alvarez headshot

Edson Alvarez News: Sits on bench after being ill

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2025 at 5:00am

Alvarez stayed on the bench in Saturday's match against Everton after being ill during the week.

Alvarez had started the prior four matches, but he was removed for Lucas Paqueta in the XI on Saturday. While Graham Potter has used an overly defensive approach in recent matches, Alvarez had been subbed off before the 70th minute in his last two starts and with Paqueta healthy again, he may not be guaranteed to start going forward.

