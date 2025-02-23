Fantasy Soccer
Edson Gutierrez headshot

Edson Gutierrez News: Makes three interceptions in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Gutierrez registered five clearances and three interceptions in Sunday's 2-0 win versus Atlas.

Gutierrez had another intense defensive performance which was rewarded with a clean sheet against the Foxes. The offseason signing has found consistency as a center-back despite initially appearing more suited for a right-back position. He has done a good job in his current role, averaging 5.2 clearances, 1.2 interceptions and 1.0 tackles per contest.

Edson Gutierrez
Santos Laguna
More Stats & News
