Edson Gutierrez News: Makes three interceptions in win

Gutierrez registered five clearances and three interceptions in Sunday's 2-0 win versus Atlas.

Gutierrez had another intense defensive performance which was rewarded with a clean sheet against the Foxes. The offseason signing has found consistency as a center-back despite initially appearing more suited for a right-back position. He has done a good job in his current role, averaging 5.2 clearances, 1.2 interceptions and 1.0 tackles per contest.