Edson Gutierrez News: Records own goal in loss

Gutierrez recorded an own goal, two tackles (one won), 10 clearances and two interceptions in Saturday's 3-0 loss against Tigres.

Gutierrez generated the most clearances in the match, but his effort was marred by an unfortunate action in which he had the final touch for an opponent's goal. He's averaging 5.6 clearances, 1.4 tackles and 1.3 interceptions per game after seven appearances as a center-back. Additionally, he's one of two Santos defenders who have played every minute in the last six clashes, and that seems likely to remain the case despite his own goal against Tigres.