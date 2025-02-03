Edson Gutierrez News: Transfers to Santos Laguna

Gutierrez has completed a move from Monterrey to Santos Laguna, the team announced Sunday.

Gutierrez served six years for Rayados since his Liga MX debut, though he ended up as an unused depth option. During that period, the right-back scored one goal and an assist while averaging 1.3 crosses (0.3 accurate), 1.8 tackles (1.1 won) and 1.5 clearances per game over 57 appearances (34 starts). He'll look for more playing time in the competition with Jose Abella and Ismael Govea.