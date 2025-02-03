Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Edson Gutierrez headshot

Edson Gutierrez News: Transfers to Santos Laguna

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Gutierrez has completed a move from Monterrey to Santos Laguna, the team announced Sunday.

Gutierrez served six years for Rayados since his Liga MX debut, though he ended up as an unused depth option. During that period, the right-back scored one goal and an assist while averaging 1.3 crosses (0.3 accurate), 1.8 tackles (1.1 won) and 1.5 clearances per game over 57 appearances (34 starts). He'll look for more playing time in the competition with Jose Abella and Ismael Govea.

Edson Gutierrez
Santos Laguna
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now