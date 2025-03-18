Edu Exposito Injury: Starts, leaves injured in loss

Edu Exposito was injured and subbed out in the 68th minute of Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Mallorca. He registered one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one corner before exiting the match.

Exposito logged his second start in the campaign in his eighth overall appearance during Espanyol's road loss. The midfielder left the pitch in the 68h minute with an undisclosed injury. He should be considered questionable as he dealt with a long knee issue in the first four months of the season.