Edu Exposito headshot

Edu Exposito Injury: Starts, leaves injured in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Edu Exposito was injured and subbed out in the 68th minute of Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Mallorca. He registered one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one corner before exiting the match.

Exposito logged his second start in the campaign in his eighth overall appearance during Espanyol's road loss. The midfielder left the pitch in the 68h minute with an undisclosed injury. He should be considered questionable as he dealt with a long knee issue in the first four months of the season.

Edu Exposito
Espanyol
