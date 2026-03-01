Edu Exposito headshot

Edu Exposito News: Assists, receives fifth yellow card

Written by RotoWire Staff

March 1, 2026

Exposito provided an assist but was shown his fifth yellow card of the La Liga season during Sunday's 2-2 draw against Elche, becoming ineligible for the next clash against Oviedo.

Exposito was active in a central role behind the striker, setting up Carlos Romero's goal in the 57th minute of the game. However, the playmaker also earned a card accumulation ban and won't be able to play again until the round 28 trip to Mallorca. This will force a change in the lineup to face Oviedo, with either Ramon Terrats or Roberto Fernandez filling in.

