Edu Exposito headshot

Edu Exposito News: Back from ban

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Exposito is available again following his one-game league suspension due to yellow card accumulation.

Exposito should quickly regain a starting role after being a key member of Espanyol's midfield throughout the season. The playmaker has taken plenty of set pieces when on the field, racking up multiple crosses in 19 consecutive league appearances and leading his team with six assists this campaign. He'll likely be chosen over Ramon Terrats going forward.

Edu Exposito
Espanyol
