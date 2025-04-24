Fantasy Soccer
Edu Exposito headshot

Edu Exposito News: Earns assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Exposito assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Tuesday's 1-1 draw against Valencia.

Exposito started for a fourth consecutive game and picked up his second assist in that span. This also marked the third time in the last four outings that he accounted for at least three chances created, and he is up to 12 chances created over that period. Additionally, this was the second straight game he delivered two accurate crosses.

Edu Exposito
Espanyol
