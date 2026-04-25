Edu Exposito News: Provides service in defeat

Edu Exposito had two shots (one on goal), eight crosses (three accurate) and three corners in Thursday's 1-0 defeat to Rayo Vallecano.

Edu Exposito led the Espanyol attack Thursday by whipping in eight crosses (three accurate) in a narrow 1-0 defeat to Rayo Vallecano. In addition to his forward play, the midfielder tracked back to contribute one interception and three clearances to the defensive effort across his 90 minute shift. After serving a one match suspension, Exposito has made five successive appearances (five starts) and played the full 90 minutes twice.