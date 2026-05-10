Edu Exposito News: Registers most crosses

Exposito generated one shot (one on goal), 10 crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Sevilla.

Exposito anchored the midfield and recorded the most crosses in the game. He created two chances, completed two dribbles, won nine out of 10 duels, and made four tackles along with an interception. He has created 16 chances in eight games but has not registered an assist in that span.