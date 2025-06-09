Edu Exposito News: Steps up down the stretch

Exposito appeared in 19 matches, with 12 starts for Espanyol during the 2024 campaign.

After he made his season debut in late-December, Exposito remained relatively quiet, starting twice in nine appearances, before he was promoted into a consistent starting role through the final 10 games. He put on an impressive display down the stretch, with totals of 10 tackles won, 10 interceptions and 16 clearances over the 10 games. He also emerged as an offensive catalyst, racking up 24 chances created over that span.