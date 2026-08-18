Edu Exposito News: Three shots Sunday

Exposito recorded three shots (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-0 win over Levante.

Expositio would start the season opener as he continues to be a large part of their midfield, playing 86 minutes in the win. He would record three shots and a few crosses, a regular match for the midfielder. He will be keen on topping his seven-goal contributions from last season, especially after only earning one goal.