Eduard Atuesta Injury: Injures thigh
Atuesta (thigh) is questionable for Saturday's match against Nashville, according to the MLS injury report.
Atuesta is dealing with a thigh injury and is now in jeopardy of missing time heading into Saturday. After he started in the last match, this could force some changes if he misses time. That said, if he were to miss out, Martin Ojeda or Tyrese Spicer are potential replacements.
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