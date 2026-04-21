Eduard Atuesta Injury: Misses practice
Atuesta didn't take part in Tuesday's training session and could be sidelined in future contests, per the team's digital content manager Austin David.
Atuesta has recently been limited by thigh injuries, though it's unclear if he has suffered a setback or a new issue. The midfielder previously tallied 159 accurate passes, seven tackles and five interceptions but lacked offensive production across six MLS appearances in 2026. Colin Guske could move to a bigger role in his place if required in the next few games.
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