Eduard Atuesta headshot

Eduard Atuesta Injury: Misses practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Atuesta didn't take part in Tuesday's training session and could be sidelined in future contests, per the team's digital content manager Austin David.

Atuesta has recently been limited by thigh injuries, though it's unclear if he has suffered a setback or a new issue. The midfielder previously tallied 159 accurate passes, seven tackles and five interceptions but lacked offensive production across six MLS appearances in 2026. Colin Guske could move to a bigger role in his place if required in the next few games.

Eduard Atuesta
Orlando City SC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eduard Atuesta See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eduard Atuesta See More
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 475
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 475
Author Image
Deke Mathews
May 9, 2024
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part V
SOC
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part V
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 19, 2024
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 11
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 11
Author Image
JD Bazzo
October 14, 2020
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 10
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 10
Author Image
JD Bazzo
October 6, 2020
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 9
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 9
Author Image
JD Bazzo
October 3, 2020