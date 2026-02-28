Eduard Atuesta Injury: Questionable for Miami game
Atuesta is a doubt for Sunday's duel versus Inter Miami because of a thigh injury, according to the MLS player status report.
Atuesta has yet to make his 2026 season debut after being a constant presence in midfield last year. His continued absence would limit the squad's options, with Braian Ojeda and Colin Guske currently expected to get extended playing time.
