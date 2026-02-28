Eduard Atuesta headshot

Eduard Atuesta Injury: Questionable for Miami game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Atuesta is a doubt for Sunday's duel versus Inter Miami because of a thigh injury, according to the MLS player status report.

Atuesta has yet to make his 2026 season debut after being a constant presence in midfield last year. His continued absence would limit the squad's options, with Braian Ojeda and Colin Guske currently expected to get extended playing time.

Eduard Atuesta
Orlando City SC
