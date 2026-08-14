Eduard Atuesta headshot

Eduard Atuesta Injury: Sidelined through thigh injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 14, 2026

Atuesta won't be an option for the time being due to a thigh injury, per the MLS Player Status Report.

Atuesta's situation has shifted from a suspension last week to a confirmed thigh injury, which is a significant concern given that a muscle problem carries no fixed endpoint and could cost him additional time beyond what the ban alone would have. As one of Orlando's starting defensive midfielders, his absence leaves a gap in front of the back line. Braian Ojeda (foot) is unavailable as well at that position, so that could lead to Wilder Cartagena and Luis Otavio playing in upcoming contests, and forward Antoine Griezmann taking the majority of set pieces.

Eduard Atuesta
Orlando City SC
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