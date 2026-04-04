Eduard Atuesta News: Back in starting XI
Atuesta (thigh) is in the starting lineup to face Los Angeles FC on Saturday.
Atuesta has bounced back from a slight blow that left him out of one MLS match. He'll consequently take a midfield spot from Luis Otavio and could get plenty of minutes against his former team if he's fully fit. Prior to the injury, Atuesta racked up just two crosses and four interceptions over 100 minutes of play in the 2026 season.
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