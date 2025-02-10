Fantasy Soccer
Eduard Atuesta headshot

Eduard Atuesta News: Completes Orlando move

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 10, 2025 at 10:14am

Atuesta has completed a permanent transfer from Palmeiras to Orlando City SC, his new club announced Monday. He signed a one-year deal with a club option for 2026.

Atuesta spent the 2024 season on loan at LAFC, and it was clear he wasn't going to see many minutes at Palmeiras, so he's going to be with Orlando for the foreseeable future. He should form an excellent tandem with Cesar Araujo in midfield.

Eduard Atuesta
Orlando City SC
