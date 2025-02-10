Eduard Atuesta News: Completes Orlando move

Atuesta has completed a permanent transfer from Palmeiras to Orlando City SC, his new club announced Monday. He signed a one-year deal with a club option for 2026.

Atuesta spent the 2024 season on loan at LAFC, and it was clear he wasn't going to see many minutes at Palmeiras, so he's going to be with Orlando for the foreseeable future. He should form an excellent tandem with Cesar Araujo in midfield.