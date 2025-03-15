Fantasy Soccer
Eduard Atuesta headshot

Eduard Atuesta News: First goal involvement with Orlando

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Atuesta had an assist while crossing once accurately and creating five chances during Saturday's 2-2 draw with New York Red Bulls.

Atuesta set up Marco Pasalic in the 39th minute assisting Orlando's second goal while leading the team with five chances created. The assist was Atuesta's first with Orlando as he's combined for three shots and seven chances created over his last three starts.

Eduard Atuesta
Orlando City SC
