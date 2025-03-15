Eduard Atuesta News: First goal involvement with Orlando
Atuesta had an assist while crossing once accurately and creating five chances during Saturday's 2-2 draw with New York Red Bulls.
Atuesta set up Marco Pasalic in the 39th minute assisting Orlando's second goal while leading the team with five chances created. The assist was Atuesta's first with Orlando as he's combined for three shots and seven chances created over his last three starts.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now