Eduard Atuesta News: On bench Saturday

Atuesta (undisclosed) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Inter Miami.

Atuesta has recovered from the issue that forced him to miss the previous two weeks of league activity, and he's now an option to replace either Luis Otavio or Braian Ojeda in midfield. Despite having yet to score or assist this year, the Colombian enjoyed significant playing time in the last three games before his injury, tallying 116 accurate passes and seven tackles over that span.