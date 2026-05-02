Eduard Atuesta News: On bench Saturday
Atuesta (undisclosed) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Inter Miami.
Atuesta has recovered from the issue that forced him to miss the previous two weeks of league activity, and he's now an option to replace either Luis Otavio or Braian Ojeda in midfield. Despite having yet to score or assist this year, the Colombian enjoyed significant playing time in the last three games before his injury, tallying 116 accurate passes and seven tackles over that span.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eduard Atuesta See More
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 475May 9, 2024
-
MLS Preview
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part VFebruary 19, 2024
-
MLS Fantasy Rankings
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 11October 14, 2020
-
MLS Fantasy Rankings
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 10October 6, 2020
-
MLS Fantasy Rankings
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 9October 3, 2020
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eduard Atuesta See More