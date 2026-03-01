Eduard Atuesta News: On bench Sunday
Atuesta (thigh) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Inter Miami.
Atuesta could see minutes off the bench as either Colin Guske's or Braian Ojeda's substitute during the rivalry clash. The Colombian missed the 2026 opening game through muscle problems, but he previously stood out as a regular starter, averaging 43.6 accurate passes and 1.9 chances created per contest, and delivering six assists across 29 appearances in 2025.
