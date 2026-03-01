Eduard Atuesta headshot

Eduard Atuesta News: On bench Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Atuesta (thigh) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Inter Miami.

Atuesta could see minutes off the bench as either Colin Guske's or Braian Ojeda's substitute during the rivalry clash. The Colombian missed the 2026 opening game through muscle problems, but he previously stood out as a regular starter, averaging 43.6 accurate passes and 1.9 chances created per contest, and delivering six assists across 29 appearances in 2025.

Eduard Atuesta
Orlando City SC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eduard Atuesta See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eduard Atuesta See More
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 475
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 475
Author Image
Deke Mathews
May 9, 2024
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part V
SOC
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part V
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 19, 2024
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 11
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 11
Author Image
JD Bazzo
October 14, 2020
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 10
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 10
Author Image
JD Bazzo
October 6, 2020
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 9
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 9
Author Image
JD Bazzo
October 3, 2020