Eduard Atuesta headshot

Eduard Atuesta News: Option to face Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Atuesta (thigh) is on the bench in Wednesday's clash with Chicago Fire.

Atuesta's return is great news for an Orlando midfield that is missing both Martin Ojeda (thigh) and Braian Ojeda (foot) and currently starting Wilder Cartagena alongside Luis Otavio. After being sidelined in two of the last three MLS games, Atuesta will try to regain momentum as a substitute before bouncing back to a primary role. If that happens in the next few contests, his value will come from pass accuracy and tackling numbers.

Eduard Atuesta
Orlando City SC
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