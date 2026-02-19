Eduard Atuesta headshot

Eduard Atuesta News: Signs new contract

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 19, 2026 at 8:15am

Atuesta has signed a new contract with Orlando City SC until the end of the 2028-29 MLS season. The contract also includes a club option for the 2029-30 season.

Atuesta has emerged as a true leader in midfield for the Lions, and he'll be around for the long haul after signing this new deal. Atuesta should be a steady presence in midfield for Orlando City after starting in 26 of his 29 appearances for the club in the 2025 MLS season, delivering six assists and averaging nearly 2.0 chances created per game from his holding midfielder role.

Eduard Atuesta
Orlando City SC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eduard Atuesta See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eduard Atuesta See More
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 475
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 475
Author Image
Deke Mathews
May 9, 2024
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part V
SOC
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part V
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 19, 2024
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 11
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 11
Author Image
JD Bazzo
October 14, 2020
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 10
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 10
Author Image
JD Bazzo
October 6, 2020
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 9
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 9
Author Image
JD Bazzo
October 3, 2020