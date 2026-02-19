Eduard Atuesta News: Signs new contract

Atuesta has signed a new contract with Orlando City SC until the end of the 2028-29 MLS season. The contract also includes a club option for the 2029-30 season.

Atuesta has emerged as a true leader in midfield for the Lions, and he'll be around for the long haul after signing this new deal. Atuesta should be a steady presence in midfield for Orlando City after starting in 26 of his 29 appearances for the club in the 2025 MLS season, delivering six assists and averaging nearly 2.0 chances created per game from his holding midfielder role.