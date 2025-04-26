Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Eduard Atuesta headshot

Eduard Atuesta News: Starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Atuesta (thigh) is in the starting lineup to face Atlanta United on Saturday.

Atuesta should be back in his regular midfield role after being chosen over Dagur Dan Thorhallsson in his return from injury. The fit-again player will look to increase his current totals of seven shots, seven crosses, 14 chances created, 12 tackles and one assist in seven games. Additionally, he could be in contention to take a few set pieces.

Eduard Atuesta
Orlando City SC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now