Eduard Atuesta News: Starting Saturday

Atuesta (thigh) is in the starting lineup to face Atlanta United on Saturday.

Atuesta should be back in his regular midfield role after being chosen over Dagur Dan Thorhallsson in his return from injury. The fit-again player will look to increase his current totals of seven shots, seven crosses, 14 chances created, 12 tackles and one assist in seven games. Additionally, he could be in contention to take a few set pieces.