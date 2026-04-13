Eduard Lowen headshot

Eduard Lowen Injury: Dealing with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2026 at 2:44pm

Lowen didn't work with the team Monday due to illness and could not be an option for the weekend's visit to Seattle Sounders, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Lowen was inactive over the first seven MLS weeks of 2026 because of a personal issue, and he only saw some action with the MLS NEXT Pro side City 2 last weekend. However, he's now likely to be a late call for upcoming matches if he fails to regain health. With Chris Durkin and Daniel Edelman playing well in midfield, coach Yoann Damet is reportedly considering the possibility of deploying Lowen in the front line as soon as he's available, so he may eventually challenge Marcel Hartel and Sergio Cordova.

Eduard Lowen
St. Louis City SC
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