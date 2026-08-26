Eduard Lowen News: Joins San Jose Earthquakes

Lowen is heading to San Jose Earthquakes after transferring from St. Louis City, signing a contract with his new team through the 2027/28 season.

Lowen will boost San Jose's midfield quality and should immediately compete for a starting role either in a pivotal zone or in a more attacking No. 10 or winger role. He stood out as one of the most decisive contributors for his previous team, producing 20 goals and 16 assists over 86 MLS appearances, including five of those direct contributions in 13 games played during the 2026 campaign. Additionally, he has scored once and assisted twice across six Leagues Cup performances, and he represented Germany at the 2021 Olympic Games, where he recorded one goal in three matches. He'll now challenge Nick Fernandez, Beau Leroux, Ian Harkes and Niko Tsakiris for starts while aiming to take a share of set pieces from both Tsakiris and Timo Werner.