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Eduard Lowen News: Lone goal for St. Louis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Lowen scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 4-1 loss versus Seattle Sounders FC.

Lowen had the lone bright spot of Saturday's loss, as the midfielder earned a goal in stoppage time to lessen the horrible loss. This is the midfielder's first goal of the season, coming in his first appearance as well, off to a hot start after he only appeared in the 89th minute. His return will hopefully spark new life in St. Louis, as it has only had a single win in eight games this season

Eduard Lowen
St. Louis City SC
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