Eduard Lowen News: Lone goal for St. Louis

Lowen scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 4-1 loss versus Seattle Sounders FC.

Lowen had the lone bright spot of Saturday's loss, as the midfielder earned a goal in stoppage time to lessen the horrible loss. This is the midfielder's first goal of the season, coming in his first appearance as well, off to a hot start after he only appeared in the 89th minute. His return will hopefully spark new life in St. Louis, as it has only had a single win in eight games this season