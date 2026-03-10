Eduard Lowen News: Loses wife to cancer

Lowen will remain out after losing his wife to a two-year cancer battle, the club posted.

Lowen has been a lock in the starting XI for St. Louis City since arriving at the club, racking up more than 1,400 minutes in each of the past three seasons and delivering 31 goal contributions across 73 MLS appearances. He was in and out of training to open the season and following the passing of his wife, is unlikely to return to the pitch in the coming weeks. For now, expect Lowen to be out until at least April, which should mean more starts for newcomer Daniel Edelman.