Eduard Lowen headshot

Eduard Lowen News: Not training due to personal issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Lowen didn't work with the team in Thursday's practice because of personal reasons, but coach Yoann Damet said he's not ruled out for the opening match against Charlotte, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Lowen will aim to return for the last few training sessions ahead of the first MLS weekend of 2026. In that case, the midfielder could see significant playing time and perhaps take some set pieces. Last season, he scored six goals and three assists over 19 games played (16 starts).

Eduard Lowen
St. Louis City SC
