Eduard Lowen headshot

Eduard Lowen News: On bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Lowen (illness) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Seattle Sounders.

Lowen could be able to make his first official appearance of the year after sitting out initially for personal reasons and more recently due to an ailment. While his return to full action might be a gradual one, his contribution might come from offensive stats and set pieces, with coach Yoann Damet reportedly planning to use him as a forward. In that case, he could compete with Marcel Hartel and Sergio Cordova for time on the pitch.

Eduard Lowen
St. Louis City SC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eduard Lowen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eduard Lowen See More
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW5
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW5
Author Image
Deke Mathews
August 29, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 485
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 485
Author Image
Deke Mathews
June 13, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 483
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 483
Author Image
Deke Mathews
June 6, 2024
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part VI
SOC
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part VI
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 21, 2024