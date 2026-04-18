Eduard Lowen News: On bench Saturday

Lowen (illness) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Seattle Sounders.

Lowen could be able to make his first official appearance of the year after sitting out initially for personal reasons and more recently due to an ailment. While his return to full action might be a gradual one, his contribution might come from offensive stats and set pieces, with coach Yoann Damet reportedly planning to use him as a forward. In that case, he could compete with Marcel Hartel and Sergio Cordova for time on the pitch.