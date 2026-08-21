Eduard Lowen News: Open scoring on Wednesday
Lowen scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Wednesday's 1-1 draw versus Sporting Kansas City.
Lowen opened the scoring with a deflected free kick in first half stoppage time. He recorded three dribbles, 21 passes and also made a clearance. He has now contributed to goals in back-to-back games and has contributed to five goals for the campaign.
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