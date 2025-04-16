Fantasy Soccer
Eduard Lowen headshot

Eduard Lowen News: Personal absence ongoing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Lowen (personal reasons) was not present at training Wednesday, Matt Baker reports.

Lowen has missed the last two matches due to undisclosed personal reasons, following a red card suspension the game prior. The 28-year-old has tallied one goal, 12 crosses (10 from corners), and seven tackles across five appearances this season. He appears unlikely to be available for Saturday's match against Vancouver.

