Eduard Lowen News: Personal absence ongoing
Lowen (personal reasons) was not present at training Wednesday, Matt Baker reports.
Lowen has missed the last two matches due to undisclosed personal reasons, following a red card suspension the game prior. The 28-year-old has tallied one goal, 12 crosses (10 from corners), and seven tackles across five appearances this season. He appears unlikely to be available for Saturday's match against Vancouver.
