Eduard Lowen headshot

Eduard Lowen News: Provides assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Lowen assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Los Angeles Football Club.

Lowen was St. Louis' steadiest presence in midfield during Wednesday's 2-1 home win over LAFC, logging one tackle and one interception while chipping in a season-high four clearances. He also set up Tomas Totland's opener on a quick-hitting counterattack, showing great vision in transition. Lowen now has one goal and one assist with five chances created across five MLS appearances (two starts) this season, and after a slow start to the campaign, he's clearly finding his groove again for St. Louis City.

Eduard Lowen
St. Louis City SC
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