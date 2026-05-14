Eduard Lowen News: Provides assist in win
Lowen assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Los Angeles Football Club.
Lowen was St. Louis' steadiest presence in midfield during Wednesday's 2-1 home win over LAFC, logging one tackle and one interception while chipping in a season-high four clearances. He also set up Tomas Totland's opener on a quick-hitting counterattack, showing great vision in transition. Lowen now has one goal and one assist with five chances created across five MLS appearances (two starts) this season, and after a slow start to the campaign, he's clearly finding his groove again for St. Louis City.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eduard Lowen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eduard Lowen See More