Eduard Lowen News: Provides assist in win

Lowen assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Los Angeles Football Club.

Lowen was St. Louis' steadiest presence in midfield during Wednesday's 2-1 home win over LAFC, logging one tackle and one interception while chipping in a season-high four clearances. He also set up Tomas Totland's opener on a quick-hitting counterattack, showing great vision in transition. Lowen now has one goal and one assist with five chances created across five MLS appearances (two starts) this season, and after a slow start to the campaign, he's clearly finding his groove again for St. Louis City.